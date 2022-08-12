Mumbai: No one has claimed about two groups in Shiv Sena, says Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar | ANI

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Shinde camp and the Thackeray faction, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Friday made important disclosure that no one has claimed about two groups in Shiv Sena. He strongly defended the representation given to the Shinde camp ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Uday Samant in the Business Advisory Committee. His statement came a day after the Thackeray faction demanded that the party group leader Ajay Chaudhari and chief whip Sunil Prabhu should be appointed as the member and the invitee to the Business Advisory Committee. However, Narvekar said the appointments were made as per the stipulated norms.

‘’Business Advisory Committee was formed as per the legislative assembly rules. The members are appointed as per the strength of the party. Shiv Sena group leader is Eknath Shinde and the names were sought from him. There is nothing unconstitutional as the decision has been made as per the customs and traditions,’’ said Narvekar.

Narvekar said no one has made any claim about a separate group in front of him and therefore for him there is one Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

Narvekar declined to comment on the legal battle between the Shinde camp and the Thackeray faction on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp citing the matter as subjudice. ‘’The Legislature functions as per the rules and norms and the Judiciary cannot interfere in the functioning of the Legislature. There is no stay granted by the court on any matter. We do not decide the group leader but it is conveyed to us,’’ he noted.