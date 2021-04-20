Mumbai: No leads on missing specially-abled woman from Chembur, kin worried

Mumbai: 27-year-old Ayushi Majethiya cannot speak and is specially-abled. Ayushi had gone out for a stroll with her mother on March 25 after which she went missing from a bus stop near a Jain temple at Jai Ambe Nagar in Chembur. It has been a month and both the family and Mumbai police officials are clueless about her location. Ayushi’s brother has approached top officials of the Mumbai police and a probe is underway.

Her brother Nishant, who is worried about her well-being, said that from the investigation so far we could see Ayushi boarding a bus near the Jain temple and was later spotted in a suburban train at Bandra the same day. Ayushi then is spotted in CCTV footage travelling to Andheri using the harbour line and then to Santacruz railway station. Then she was last seen boarding a Virar local from Kandivali station after which she has not been spotted.

Nishant is worried for his specially-abled sister as she also suffers from epilepsy and could get convulsions if she skips the medicine. “She was caught by the Government Railway Police at Sanpada railway station the same day. But they just asked her to leave as if she was some petty criminal, which led to an episode of epilepsy. They should have taken her in custody, counselled her and helped her reunite with her family,” said Nishant.

Nishant tied up with social workers to help him out to find his sister, and had also approached Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, who asked Chembur Police to register a case of kidnapping, considering Ayushi is a special child who cannot fend for herself and should be treated like a minor, irrespective of her age. "Subsequently, a case of kidnapping was lodged at Chembur police station on April 10, over a fortnight after she went missing. We lost out on crucial time when she could've been easily located," Nishant said.

Chembur Police have been sending teams across the city and checking the CCTV camera footage of all railway stations to trace Ayushi, as she was very fond of train travelling, said Shalini Sharma, senior inspector of Chembur police station. "We have tracked all railway stations, shelter homes and hostels of Mumbai, Thane, Virar and Karjat area, but to no avail. Our teams have been following up on a daily basis and efforts to trace her are underway," added Sharma.

FPJ Appeals:

In case anyone spots Ayushi, please contact her brother Nishant Majethiya. Ph.no: +919664633279, +918779178700.