Mumbai: ‘No Frisking Of Traders’ Bags Without Valid Reason At Railway Stations,’ Says GRP Chief M Rakesh Kalasagar

GRP Commissioner M Rakesh Kalasagar says necessary baggage inspections should take place in front of CCTV cameras amid traders’ complaints of harassment | File Photo

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Traders travelling through Mumbai’s railway stations will not have their bags checked without a valid reason, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner M Rakesh Kalasagar said at a programme organised by Bharat Merchants.

The assurance came after textile traders raised concerns over repeated bag checks and alleged demands for money during inspections at stations handling Mail and Express trains.

Traders Flag Alleged Harassment

Chamber president Manoj Jalan, in his welcome address, said traders were frequently asked to open their bags in the name of security checks and alleged that some officials sought money when cash was found. He also called for baggage scanners to be installed at these stations to reduce manual inspections.

Responding to the concerns, Kalasagar said the GRP had requested the Railways to provide scanners. He added that inspections, wherever necessary, had been directed to be conducted in front of CCTV cameras.

Security Measures At Railway Stations

Kalasagar said Mumbai GRP has around 4,500 personnel, with a section deployed for security on 37 Mail and Express trains. Security is also monitored through nearly 8,000 CCTV cameras in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

He urged traders and passengers facing difficulties to contact the GRP directly or call its helpline, 1512. He said he also reviews complaints received through the helpline.

Traders Seek Better Security Practices

Rajiv Singal, chamber trustee and Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member, said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad belt was a major economic corridor, accounting for a significant share of the country’s textile and jewellery trade. He said traders should not face unnecessary harassment in the name of security.

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Kalasagar also urged passengers not to carry sharp or pointed objects, citing the risk of accidents.

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