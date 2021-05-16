Mumbai: No bail for man who instigated mob over communal FB post

A sessions court last Thursday rejected the bail plea of a 29-year-old accused of instigating and being part of a mob in 2017 that attacked the Trombay police station demanding that it hand over the youth to it whose Facebook post had angered them as a community.

The court in its order considered the damage to the police vehicle caused by the mob and injury to policemen. The prosecution had informed the court that as many as 13 to 14 policemen had been injured in the attack. The court noted that it is due to the applicant’s instigation that 35 accused took law into their hands. Additional Sessions Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) added that prima facie his direct involvement is seen in the offence and the offence being serious in nature, the court is not inclined to grant bail.

The Cheetah Camp resident had sought bail arguing that he is falsely implicated and had no past antecedents. He also sought parity with the main accused who had secured bail.

The Trombay police had opposed the grant of bail to him and informed the court that damage to the tune of Rs. 7.40 lakh had been caused to public property in the incident. The mob was armed with weapons, it told the court and that many policemen had been injured in the attack. It had also said that he had criminal antecedents and was the main accused. Besides, it argued, that he had no trust in the justice administration system.

The applicant, along with co-accused, had been booked for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and assault or criminal force on a public servant to deter from discharge of duty among other sections of the IPC. A local corporator had also been booked for leading the mob.