Mumbai: NMMC verifies over 7,600 citizens for monthly passes

Advertisement

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has helped more than 7,600 citizens get MSTs offline. It has set up 28 help desks at 11 railway stations under its jurisdiction and deputed more than 100 employees for the purpose.

As per the data, till August 16, the civic body verified a total of 7,698 commuters for the monthly pass. Of the total, 1,417 documents were verified at Nerul, followed by Airoli at 964 and Belapur at 815. “Citizens, who have completed 14 days after being administered the second dose, are required to carry a hard copy of the Covid-19 Vaccination Final Certificate and a Photo ID for verification,” said a senior civic official.

The offline verification procedure started on August 11 at Rabale, Airoli, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Sanpada, Vashi, Nerul, Seawoods and Belapur. Eligible persons, after verification, have been allowed to get a monthly pass to travel from August 15 onward.

"We have set up 28 desks at 11 railway stations that will be operational from 7am to 11pm," said the official. He added that citizens can approach the station nearest to their houses for verification.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:50 PM IST