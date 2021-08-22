Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structure in Airoli

The anti-encroachment department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is finally taking action against illegal structures in the city. The department demolished a ground-plus-one structure in Airoli on Friday. In the last few months, the civic body has taken action against more than 50 illegal structures in the area.

The building was constructed without the civic body’s permission. Even after the NMMC issued notices, the builders continued the construction work. The unauthorised construction was issued a notice under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966.

As per the Airoli ward of NMMC, the structure was being constructed illegally at three adjacent plots at sector 2. “They did not have permission from the NMMC and hence they were demolished,” said an official from Airoli ward.

For this operation, three laborers, one gas cutter, two electric hammers were deployed, along with the officers and staff of the department. The police squad from the encroachment department was part of the operation, too.

Earlier, the civic body had removed four houses in sector 2 and one house in sector 3 that were constructed illegally.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:08 AM IST