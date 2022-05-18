Mumbai: NIO report clears fishermen's apprehension on coastal road

Mumbai: The National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), an institute of ocean science, has submitted its report on navigation span (distance between two pillars of the coastal road) stating that the existing 60 metre distance is enough for ships to travel under the coastal road.

According to Chakradhar Kandalkar, chief engineer of the project, “Pillars of the coastal roads will be covered with advanced technology. Fenders will be installed around them to ensure there is no damage to the boats while sailing. Moreover, CCTV cameras will be installed on the route of boats and the boats will get insurance cover for 20 years if they collide with pillars.”

Since October 2018, the BMC has undertaken construction of a coastal road from Princess Street flyover to the Bandra-Worli sea link. As of today, 53 per cent of the work has been completed.

The fishermen had demanded to keep at least 200-meter distance between two pillars of coastal road as their ships sail from Cleveland jetty till the coast of Worli Koliwada fearing damage to their boats.

In January 2022, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and guardian minister of city Aslam Shaikh and other officers had held meetings with local fishermen.

During the meeting, the fishermen had said that they will submit reports of renowned institutions in support of their claim. Subsequently, fishermen furnished a report of Dr Surendra Thakurdesai, who is HOD of geography and rural development of Gogte Joglekar College, Ratnagiri. The report had stated that according to the 2017 report of NIO, the distance between two pillars must be 160 metres. To confirm the claim, the BMC had sent the report to the NIO for verification. Dr Jaykumar Seelam of NIO said that the navigation span under the coastal road is 60 metre and it is enough for the ships to travel.

According to the BMC, it is ready to compensate project-affected fishermen but it will be decided once the TATA Institute of Social Science submits its report. The BMC has also promised renovation of Worli jetty. The civic body plans to construct another jetty nearby in the sea.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:38 PM IST