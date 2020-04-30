Mumbai: Nine cyclists crowdfund to serve meals to homeless & migrants 

Mumbai: Nine people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR), all passionate about cycling have come together to help homeless and migrant labourers, by providing them meals daily during this lockdown.

The cyclists came together on a crowd-funding platform named 'fueladream' and supported the initiative 'central kitchen' started by a mother and daughter Neeti Goel and Aneka Goel from Chembur. Under the initiative the duo are providing about 5,000 food packets every day to needy ones in and around Western and Eastern Express Highway, Goregaon and slums near the dumping ground.

Firoza also part of this drive said, "Through this campaign, we are raising funds to support them with a modest goal to feed 35,000 people with a packed meal. Therefore, we urge Mumbaikars to do their bit and fund generously. There are several daily-wage migrant labourers in Mumbai who are now hungry, with no work and money and are on the streets- living on pavements or under the bridges."

"We cyclists wish to support people in distress until the lockdown is lifted and till the daily wagers get back on their feet, " asserts Feroza.

So far she has managed to collect Rs 1.40 lakh through crowd-funding. The other cyclists have also set a daily target of raising funds through their friends, relatives, family and neighbouring friends.

The crowd fund campaign has been extended up to May 3 from April 25 considering the current situation. Through this campaign alone all nine cyclists have collected about Rs 6.5 lakh in just 15 to 20 days so far.

All donations to this campaign have 80G tax benefits.