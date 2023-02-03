NIA receives email warning of 'terror attack' in Mumbai

Mumbai: The NIA has received an email threatening a terror attack on the financial capital, reports from ABP stated.
As per the report, the person who made the threat described himself as a member of the Taliban.
An alert has been issued in Mumbai after the threat.
(More details awaited)
