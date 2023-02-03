NIA receives email warning of 'terror attack' in Mumbai

Representative Image | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: The NIA has received an email threatening a terror attack on the financial capital, reports from ABP stated.

As per the report, the person who made the threat described himself as a member of the Taliban.

An alert has been issued in Mumbai after the threat.

(More details awaited)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)