Mumbai: NIA gets 90-days time to file charge sheet against D-gang members in terror funding case

The brothers were arrested on May 13 by the agency.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency | Photo: Representative Image

A special court on Saturday gave an additional 90-days time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a charge sheet against two persons namely Arif Shaikh and Shabbir Shaikh arrested in May in connection with a terror financing case of the Dawood gang.

On Friday, the NIA had sought an additional 90-days time to file a charge sheet. The probe agency told the court seeking more time that it is a unique case of terror financing and that its probe is spread not only across India but to neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and UAE.

The agency had told the court earlier about the brothers while seeking their custody for interrogation, that they were members of the D-gang and were receiving money from Chhota Shakeel to instigate terror.

It had also told the court that they were planning to target politicians.

