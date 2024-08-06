Mumbai: NGO Launches Campaign On BEST Day To Secure MLA Support And Prevent Reduction Of Bus Services | Representational image

Mumbai: The BEST Bachao Samiti has initiated a crucial campaign to protect the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services, launching on August 7th to coincide with BEST Day. The campaign is designed to rally support from all 36 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Mumbai to help preserve and improve BEST bus services.

The push for support comes amid growing concerns over the future of BEST’s public transportation services. Shashank Rao, leader of the BEST Workers Union, said that the campaign will address a critical issue: the significant reduction in BEST-owned buses and the rising dominance of buses operated by private contractors. This shift is worrying, as it threatens to undermine the reliability of public transport for Mumbai’s residents.

A leader of the BEST Workers Union cautioned that unless the Mumbai Municipal Corporation allocates the necessary funds for the procurement of new buses, BEST might face operational shutdowns beyond December 2025. "Previous disruptions in services by private contractors highlight the potential risks if these services become unprofitable," he said. Such disruptions could severely impact the daily commute of thousands of Mumbai residents.

To bolster the campaign, BEST Bachao Samiti' (Save BEST Committee) will present a memorandum to all MLA' s of the city urging legislative support between August 7 and August 10. Additionally, the initiative will engage with over 2,500 public Ganeshotsav Mandals of the city. Thes Mandals are encouraged to use their platforms for advocacy, promoting the preservation of BEST services through public displays and community involvement.

To maintain service for Mumbai's 3.5 million daily passengers, the 'BEST Bachao Samiti' argues that increasing the fleet to 3,337 buses is essential. "The situation is critical as BEST faces a potential fleet reduction due to the retirement of buses that have surpassed their 15-year lifespan" said a leader of workers union.

"The campaign underscores the crucial role of BEST services in Mumbai’s daily life, highlighting the potential for severe commuting disruptions if the current issues are not addressed" he added