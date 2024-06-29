Mumbai: NGO Embarks on Wall Painting Drive To Revitalize BMC School Environments |

Mumbai: In an attempt to enrich the study atmosphere in government schools, a non-government organisation has initiated a painting drive to fill the walls of BMC schools with colours and imagery. The initiative was kicked off from the Worli Naka BMC school on Saturday, which saw participation of students, teachers and volunteers from different parts of the city.

As monsoon has kicked off in the city, the already dull walls of BMC schools are set to become worse in the challenging weather, an NGO has took the job of making the school walls attractive for the students. Mumbai based iVolunteer, which bring volunteers and organisations together to share time, skills, and passion to promote social development, has started an initiative to paint the walls of government schools with colourful imageries that can attract students to come to school regularly and also decrease the drop out ratio in government schools.

On Saturday, iVolunteer kickstarted the initiative with Worli Naka BMC school. After the organisation had called out for volunteers to join the cause, professionals and students from across the city joined to give their time and efforts to change the face of the classrooms of Worli Naka school. Two classrooms of the school were painted with imageries of animated characters, objects and quotes representing science, history and digital technology.

Nameeta Sadhani, relationship manager with iVolunteer, said, “We created a space where people came to volunteer in a fun manner by bringing their imagination and skills to work. The primary aim of this initiative was to upgrade the classroom walls as these government schools are not able to spend enough on beautification and refurbishment. At the same time it creates an enriching environment for the children and decrease the dropout rate from schools.”

The initiative also saw participation from students and teachers of the BMC school, who expressed their imaginations on the walls of their own schools. Apart from painting the walls of the schools for underprivileged students, the initiative also gave a platform to volunteers wanting to interact with the students and know about their struggles and ambitions.

The organisation carries out this initiative at different schools once in a quarter. Previously, they have transformed the compound walls of Prabhadevi Municipal School and wish to refurbish every school in the city.

“The volunteers participating in this initiative are usually very dedicated and enthusiastic with an aim to give something to the underprivileged children. They give their best by using different painting methods, which seems like they are appearing for an elementary drawing exam. We wish to carry this initiative ahead to every school we come across, added Sadhani.