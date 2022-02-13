Mumbai: NGO collabs with traffic police to achieve 'Mission Zero Death' target

In a bid to increase the awareness for 'Right Help, Early Help', a non-government organization has tied up with the Mumbai Traffic Police to obtain the 'Mission Zero Death'. After the team of RADHEE, the NGO did research on the subject of minimising post-accident deaths in which it was revealed that many victims die due to minor negligence, which could be easily avoided if an ambulance is called at the right time.

With the ‘Right Help, Early Help’ as a motto, it can save lives, while ad hoc help can cause death, disability, delayed recovery and be a burden on health care infrastructure.

Dr Rita Savla, who has been spearheading the public awareness initiative is of the opinion that if an accident victim is taken by the right vehicle, i.e. the ambulance, in a correct manner, the number of deaths can be brought down and rescue will be made successful.

"India has an increased number of road accident deaths, but with the 'Mission Zero Death' it has gradually come down. To further our agenda, the ambulance needs to be called immediately on helpline 108, people should give way for the ambulance and when calling it, one should help with answering all relevant questions," added Savla. While promoting awareness, Dr Savla said that people need to be practical and not just sympathetic.

Instead of taking to any hospital, they should call the ambulance, which is equipped and trained to do the work. The RADHEE foundation has distributed posters to specific target audiences like hospitals, doctor waiting rooms, traffic chowkies across Mumbai.

The awareness was made in collaboration with the Mumbai Traffic Police and was launched at Dindoshi traffic chowky last week.

Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Western Suburbs said, "The traffic police personnel, the staff on the ambulance, private or otherwise, should be fully trained as to how to handle the situation. We also urge people to help those in need and they will not be forced to file an FIR or go through questioning," urged DCP Pawar.

The DCP added that many lives could be saved if a victim can get medical assistance within the ‘golden hour’ — the period lasting one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care.

People need to understand that a Good Samaritan will not be liable for any civil or criminal obligation and allowed to leave the hospital immediately, said police.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:14 PM IST