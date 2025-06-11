Mumbai News: Woman Doctor Faces Extortion Threat For ₹10,000 While Setting Up New Clinic In Borivali; Case Registered

Doctor threatened with extortion while setting up clinic in Borivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman Gynecologist doctor was allegedly threatened and extorted for ₹10,000 by individuals claiming to be affiliated with a labour union after she began setting up a new clinic in Borivali. The miscreants warned her that if the payment wasn’t made in the union’s name, they would forcibly stop the clinic’s operations and vandalize the premises.

According to the complaint filed at Borivali police station, the doctor—who resides in Kandivali—was preparing to open a new clinic in the Green Woods building in Shimpoli, Borivali (West).

Furniture work was underway at the site when, around 1 PM on Tuesday, an unknown man arrived at the location and stopped the work by threatening the labourers. He demanded a receipt of ₹10,000 in the name of the Mathadi Workers' Union to allow the work to continue.

Soon after, another individual, identified as Vivek Jadhav, allegedly called the complainant and reiterated the threat. He warned that if the payment wasn’t made in the union's name, they would halt the work and damage the clinic.

“I wasn’t present when the incident occurred and do not know these individuals. The property is self-owned, and this is the first time such a thing has happened,” the complainant doctor said.

Based on her complaint, Borivali police have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons under Sections 308(4), 333, 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of BNS. Further investigation is underway.