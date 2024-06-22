Mumbai News: Woman Booked For Duping Uncle Of ₹22 Lakh | Pexels

A woman has been booked for allegedly siphoning Rs 22 lakh from her uncle's account with the help of his signed cheques and debit card. In his complaint, Nitin Patil, 61, from Chinchpokli said that he tends to forget PINs and passwords hence he has the habit of writing it down in his diary. Notably, when the accused, Sanika, was confronted, she promised to return the money and even gave back Rs10 lakh.

The senior citizen further said that he along with Sanika, her brother and mother had gone to his hometown in Pen, Raigad, between May and October 2023. Patil said that he kept his diary near his bed and Sanika would keep reading it. He added that he also kept his wallet, containing a debit card, nearby.

On September 16, 2023, Patil received a message from his bank that Rs20,000 was deducted from his account. Confused, he checked for his debit card but found it intact. He then filed a complaint with Pen police and visited his bank upon returning to Mumbai. However, he was shocked when the bank official told him that Rs7.31 lakh was withdrawn from ATMs, while Rs15 lakh through cheques.

Patil alleged that Sanika stole his cheques from the locker when she used to come to his Chinchpokli residence. He also accused her of prying on his passwords written in a diary and then withdrawing money through a debit card.