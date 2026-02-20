Mumbai News: Viral Video Of Reckless Biker Endangering Child Sparks Outrage In Goregaon

Mumbai: A shocking incident of reckless riding on Western Express Highway in Goregaon West has triggered public outrage after a video showing a motorcyclist dangerously carrying a small child went viral on social media. The child was a pillion rider and was seen standing while holding the rider’s shoulders. The child appeared to be around four to five years old. The Goregaon traffic police fined the rider for it.

Incident Details Emerge

According to sources, the incident reportedly took place on February 19 on the SV Road flyover near MTNL junction in Goregaon West. The video shows a man riding a motorcycle while a small child is seen precariously positioned on the pillion seat without any safety protection, putting the child’s life at serious risk.

Public Demands Action

The footage quickly spread on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the rider for endangering the child’s life. Many citizens urged the traffic police to identify the biker and impose heavy penalties for reckless behaviour.

Activists Raise Concerns

Road safety activists said such irresponsible riding poses a serious threat not only to the child but also to other motorists and pedestrians. They stressed that strict enforcement of traffic rules is necessary to prevent such dangerous incidents.

Social Media Complaint

An individual posted the videos and mentioned in his X post that 'Biker (MH02DD5246) riding dangerously with a small child standing on the pillion seat ; extreme risk to the child's life & other road users. On February 19, at 5. 30 pm, at Goregaon West MTNL SV Road flyover. This endangerment should attract strict MV Act sections. Request Mumbai police to take serious action: hefty fines and imprisonment. Please act swiftly to stop such reckless stunts involving kids!' He tagged the commissioner of Mumbai police, Mumbai police and Mumbai traffic police.

