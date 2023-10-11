Mumbai News: UTS App Glitch Disrupts Morning Commute; Authorities Claim Issue Resolved

UTS App | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters using the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app faced a challenging morning on Wednesday as a technical glitch hampered their attempts to book unreserved train tickets. While some users reported difficulties, authorities insisted that the issue had been resolved.

According to an official statement, the disruptions were attributed to recent changes in the UTS mobile app, including alterations to permissible distances and the introduction of new station codes. These changes reportedly led to synchronization problems within the app's database, causing the inconvenience.

"The Database at Delhi was facing syncing issues which caused this problem. Now we have reverted the syncing, and the app is working fine," stated an official.

Commuters relying on the UTS app found themselves unable to book unreserved train tickets during the morning rush. Some took to social media to express their frustrations, highlighting the need for reliable and efficient ticketing systems, especially during peak travel hours.

Authorities have assured the public that the UTS app is now functioning correctly following the rollback of database syncing changes. They encourage commuters to resume using the mobile app for hassle-free ticket booking.

