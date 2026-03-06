Mumbai News: Unhygienic Conditions At Nair Dental College Hostel Raised In Assembly

Sanitation concerns at the Nair Dental College hostel in Mumbai come under scrutiny after the issue was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: Unhygienic and inhumane living conditions at the hostel have sparked serious concern, with the issue now raised in the Assembly. Borivali MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar brought the matter before the House, seeking urgent government intervention.

Issue raised in Assembly

In its February 5 edition, The Free Press Journal reported on the deteriorating sanitary conditions faced by students at the hostel.

Raising the issue as a starred question for oral response and discussion, Bhatkhalkar sought a clear stance from the state government. He alleged that nearly 200 to 300 students, including intern doctors, are living in extremely adverse conditions due to irregular cleaning, heaps of garbage accumulating on floors, poorly maintained toilets and a pervasive foul smell across the premises.

Sanitation staff wage issue

Preliminary information suggests that sanitation work has come to a standstill owing to non-payment of wages to contract cleaning staff. However, the MLA alleged that administrative negligence has worsened the situation and held the college administration directly responsible for the hostel’s condition.

He called for an immediate inquiry and strict action against those found accountable.

Demand for long-term solution

Emphasising that students’ health and dignity cannot be compromised, Bhatkhalkar urged the government to establish a sustainable and accountable management mechanism to ensure safe and hygienic living conditions at the hostel.

