 Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns

Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns

Citizens have flagged an uneven cemented patch on Sant Dnyaneshwar Road near Dr R N Cooper Municipal Hospital in Juhu, warning it could endanger motorists. Former corporator Nicholas Almeida said the road was likely dug up for utilities and hastily re-cemented without levelling, making it risky for two-wheelers, particularly at night.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns |

Citizens have warned about an unevenly cemented patch on road near Dr R N Cooper Municipal Hospital, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, that could be a hazard for motorists. Nicholas Almeida, a former corporator, photographed the carelessly laid path of cement on Sant Dnyaneshwar Road, a two-lane street that leads to the busy Gulmohar Road. "

The road must have been dug up to lay utilities and was hastily covered in cement without any levelling. The rough patch can be dangerous for two-wheelers, especially at night," said Almeida who photographed the stretch on Sunday morning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing
Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Citizens On Fake RTO Apps, Online Job Scams And WhatsApp Ghost Pairing