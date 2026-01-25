Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns

Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns |

Citizens have warned about an unevenly cemented patch on road near Dr R N Cooper Municipal Hospital, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, that could be a hazard for motorists. Nicholas Almeida, a former corporator, photographed the carelessly laid path of cement on Sant Dnyaneshwar Road, a two-lane street that leads to the busy Gulmohar Road. "

The road must have been dug up to lay utilities and was hastily covered in cement without any levelling. The rough patch can be dangerous for two-wheelers, especially at night," said Almeida who photographed the stretch on Sunday morning.

