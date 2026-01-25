Citizens have warned about an unevenly cemented patch on road near Dr R N Cooper Municipal Hospital, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, that could be a hazard for motorists. Nicholas Almeida, a former corporator, photographed the carelessly laid path of cement on Sant Dnyaneshwar Road, a two-lane street that leads to the busy Gulmohar Road. "
The road must have been dug up to lay utilities and was hastily covered in cement without any levelling. The rough patch can be dangerous for two-wheelers, especially at night," said Almeida who photographed the stretch on Sunday morning.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Dominant Kabaddi Wins