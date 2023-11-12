Mumbai News: Two Foreigners Held By NCB For Trafficking Cocaine Worth ₹2 Crore

Representational Image |

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have apprehended a Zambian national, Andy Leslie Gilmore (25), and a Tanzanian woman, Rehema Augustino Mbonera, on charges of their alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The agency successfully confiscated 2 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 20 crore from Gilmore.

The seizure took place on November 9 in a hotel room near the domestic airport in Vile Parle (East), Mumbai, based on specific information received by the NCB team. Gilmore was found in possession of the illicit substance.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to Gilmore to appear before the investigating officer for questioning regarding his role as a supplier, carrier, involvement in sale and purchase, import and export, and conspiracy with both known and unknown individuals. In response to the notice, Gilmore voluntarily presented himself before the investigating officer on the same day and was subsequently arrested.

"During the investigation, Gilmore admitted to being a habitual offender, involved in illicit drug trafficking for an extended period. He disclosed that he frequently transports large quantities of narcotic drugs from foreign countries to India. Furthermore, it was revealed during his interrogation that the seized consignment was intended for delivery in New Delhi," stated an NCB official.

The official added, "Additionally, Gilmore provided information about the recipient of the seized contraband, identifying Rehema Augustino Mbonera, a Tanzanian national residing in New Delhi. Mbonera is allegedly involved in the procurement, possession, transportation, sale, purchase, and import of drugs into India. Acting on Gilmore's disclosure, the NCB Mumbai team, along with the NCB New Delhi team, conducted a follow-up operation in New Delhi on November 10. Mbonera was subsequently produced before a local court in New Delhi and brought to Mumbai on Sunday for further investigation."

