Mumbai News: Trans Man's Parents Accept Him After 2-Year-Duel In Bombay High Court

After two years, parents of a transgender person have finally accepted his choice following which he withdrew his petition at the Bombay High Court seeking police protection apprehending threat to his life. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse recently allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition after speaking with him and his parents in the chamber where the parent acknowledged that they have accepted their child’s identity and will support him emotionally, mentally and financially in his educational pursuits.

HC granted petitioner liberty to approach police if need arises

While allowing the petitioner to withdraw the petition, the HC has granted him liberty to approach the police and the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, if the need so arises.

The HC was hearing a petition by a transgender person, a female by birth, who identified as a transgender man. The petitioner sought police protection apprehending threat to his life from his parents.

Trans person subjected to torture over sexual identity

In March 2021, the parents found out about the petitioner's sexual identity and allegedly resorted to inflicting physical, mental, emotional and domestic violence. They took the petitioner for conversion therapy at a hospital and also threatened to end their lives if the petitioner revealed his identity to anyone.

As the petitioner was unable to bear the torture, and since he knew that he will be forcefully married, he decided to leave his parent’s house and started residing at a shelter home from April 17, 2023.

Petitioner was sent back home by cops

The petitioner’s parents filed a missing complaint. According to the petition, the police counselled him to return to his parents despite being informed, in writing and orally, about the harassment, violence and torture faced by him.

They requested his parents to return his documents and mobile phone before the police officers, which they refused. He even approached the Special Assistance Cell in this matter. Later, the petitioner approached the high court seeking police protection and return of his documents and belongings.

The HC said parents assured to support the child

The judges met the petitioner and his parents in chamber, during which his parents informed that they have accepted his sexual identity and that he is now residing with them for the last 20 days.

“They (parents) state that they have accepted the sexual identity of the petitioner and that they will shower on the petitioner, their child, love and affection; they will support him in every way, by giving emotional, mental and physical support, as well as any other support, including supporting the petitioner’s educational pursuits,” noted the HC.

Anubha Rastogi and Rachita Padwal, advocates for the petitioner, informed the HC that he wishes to withdraw the petition, which was allowed.

The HC has also noted that it is “always open” for the members of the Shelter Home to visit the petitioner, as and when required.