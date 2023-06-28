Mumbai News: Traffic Diversion And Regulation For Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra At Wadala's Vitthal Mandir; Check Details

In light of the Ashadhi Ekadashi yatra, where a significant number of devotees will gather near Vitthal Mandir at Wadala, the traffic police have issued a notification on Wednesday outlining new diversions and arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow.

As per the notification, several areas have been designated as "No Entry" zones to prevent traffic congestion and allow devotees and pedestrians to move freely and safely. The identified No Entry zones are as follows:

Dadar TT to Tilak Road, including the junction of Katrak Road. Mancherji Joshi Road and Jam-e-Jamshedji Road, extending up to Five Gardens and Tilak Road (north to south). Katrak Road to Devid Baretto Circle and the junction of G.D Ambedkar Marg and Tilak Road (north to south). G.D Ambekar Marg from Sarfare Chowk (junction of G.D Ambekar Marg and Naigaon cross road, M.M.G.S Marg) towards Katrak Road. Tilak Road Extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli to Katrak Road (east to west). Parsee Colony Road number 13 and 14, along with the junction of Lady Jehangir Road up to the Katrak Road junction. Dinshaw Road and the junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak Road.

Pradnya Jedge, DCP (traffic), stated that these new traffic regulations will remain in effect until June 30, considering that devotees typically return to their respective locations after the conclusion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.