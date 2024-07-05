Mumbai News: Traffic Curbs In BKC From July 12-15 For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding At Jio World Convention Centre

Jio World Convention Centre will be the wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Jio World Convention Centre

Several crucial roads will be closed and the traffic to be diverted elsewhere in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area from July 12 to 15 as part of the traffic preparedness during the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at BKC’s Jio World Convention Centre. During the three-day program, a large number of guests including VVIPs with their vehicles are expected which certainly will choke up the traffic.

According to the notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday, the routes that will be closed and their alternate roads for vehicular traffic, except the event vehicles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No Entry to the vehicular traffic (excluding event vehicles) proceeding to Kurla MTNL from Laxmi Tower Junction – Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane 3 – Indian Oil Petrol Pump – Diamond Junction – Hotel Trident. Instead, motorists can go from One BKC – take a left turn at Laxmi Tower Junction – Diamond Gate No. 8 – take a right turn at NABARD Junction – right turn at Diamond Junction, and proceed to BKC by Dhirubhai Ambani Square/ Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

No Entry at Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump for vehicular traffic from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, BKC towards BKC connector bridge. Instead, vehicles from the above spots take a left turn at NABARD Junction and proceed from Diamond Gate No. 8 – right turn at Laxmi Tower Junction and proceed to BKC.

Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar, One BKC, We Work, Godrej, and BKC will be restricted at the Jio Convention Centre Gate No. 23 for proceeding towards the American Consulate, MTNL Junction. Instead, they turn right at Kautilya Bhavan – Avenue 1 road from the back side of the Insurance Institute Office – back side of the American Consulate and proceed towards the desired destination from Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Vehicular traffic coming from MTNL Junction will be restricted at Signature/ Sun Tech Building for proceeding towards the American Consulate, Jio World Convention Centre and BKC Connector. Instead, they are to take a left turn at Dhirubhai Ambani School – proceed to the back side of the American Consulate through Avenue 1 Road – back side of the Insurance Institute Office – and take a right turn at We Work – take a left turn at Godrej BKC and proceed to the desired destination.

The two roads that will be made into ‘One Way’ are Latika Road – from Ambani Square to Laxmi Tower Junction and Avenue 3 Road – from Kautilya Bhavan to the American Consulate.

The said changes in traffic will be in order till July 15 – 24.00 hours.

The couple will tie the knot on July 12, followed by a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a wedding reception on July 14 where top international celebrities are expected to perform.