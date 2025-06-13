Mumbai News: Three Injured In Cylinder Blast At Makhdoom Food Store in Mahim | Representational Image

Three people sustained injuries after a cylinder explosion at the Makhdoom Food Store located on Cadel Road in Mahim West on Friday evening.

The incident triggered a fire, which was brought under control within a few minutes by the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The injured were immediately rushed to civic-run Sion Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out after a gas cylinder inside the store suddenly exploded. A team from the MFB, along with civic ward officials and local police, rushed to the scene.

Emergency teams immediately evacuated the premises, ensuring the fire did not spread to nearby shops or residential structures. The fire was completely extinguished by 6:40 PM.

The local residents assisted in rushing the injured to Sion Hospital for immediate medical treatment. The victims identified as Pravin Pujari (34 years) reported to be in critical condition and currently under intensive medical care. While Mukesh Gupta (34 years) and Shivmohan (24 years) both reported to be in stable condition.

The MFB has initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast.