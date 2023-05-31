Mumbai News: Suspended Govt employee held for cheating people on pretext of job

Representative Image

The Marine Drive police have arrested a suspended government employee for duping a man of Rs3000 under the pretext of providing him with a job in Mantralaya. While the accused Deepesh Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday, the case was lodged in 2022. According to the FIR, Bhoir told the victim Bhargav Bhalekar that a job will be provided to his son in Mantralaya as a data operator and received documents and money from him. Bhoir also provided a fake appointment letter to Bhalekar.

However, when the victim’s son reached Mantralaya with the letter, he was informed that the letter is fake. Police subsequently started an investigation and apprehended Bhoir from a hotel in Manpada. Further investigation revealed that the fraudster, who was suspended over alleged fraud, has been cheating people following the same modus operandi. A case has been registered against Bhoir under section 417 (punishment for cheating). 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery and 467 (forgery of valuable security) of the Indian Penal Code.