Mumbai News: State Excise Department Launches New Campaign Against Drugs

Representative photo

Mumbai: The state excise department on the request of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has directed hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants to put up display boards warning against consumption and selling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

NCB sources said they have identified at least 1,200 bars, pubs and restaurants in Maharashtra where they want the boards to be put up. “Out of these 1,200 eateries, awareness boards have already been put up at 586 establishments in coordination with the state excise department,” an official said.

The sources said that the initiative had received a lot of resistance from the establishment owners. “We had received several calls from bars and hotel owners telling us what is the need to put up boards. We strictly told them to comply else action will be taken against them as per the law,” said the official.

“The boards have to be put up right outside the entrance and should be prominently visible. The youth should know that consumption of drugs is extremely bad for health. This is one of the initiatives that we are very keen on implementing on a larger scale,” the official said.

In another move, the NCB has started investigations into the assets earned by the traffickers. “We have decided that whoever is into this business, their properties have to be attached,” another official said.

Read Also Drug Syndicates Use Mumbai As Trafficking Base: NCB

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)