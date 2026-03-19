Mumbai News: Special PMLA Court Discharges CA, Company Secretary In ₹18.18 Crore Trust Money Laundering Case

PMLA court grants relief to two accused citing lack of evidence in trust fund misuse case | FPJ (Representative Image)

Mumbai, March 18: The special PMLA court has discharged a chartered accountant and a company secretary booked by the ED for a money laundering case linked to misappropriation of funds from the Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan Trust.

The two were alleged to have assisted former MP Bhavna Gawli’s close aide Saeed Khan. Khan, however, was discharged from the case by the Bombay High Court last year.

Case relates to alleged misappropriation of trust funds

As per the prosecution case, Gawli, who was the chairperson of Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, had lodged a complaint with Risod police station alleging misappropriation of Rs 18.18 crore belonging to the trust. Based on the complaint, the ED had initiated the probe and arrested Khan, claiming he played a key role behind the curtains.

Allegations against the accused

The ED claimed that Mohammad Athar, company secretary, was instrumental in converting the trust into a company and submitting forged documents with the Registrar of Companies on Khan’s behest.

Hakeem Shaikh, chartered accountant of the trust, was alleged to have aided Khan to divert and siphon off funds received by various educational institutions of the trust.

Defence cites lack of predicate offence

Athar and Shaikh’s lawyers, Sajal Yadav and Harsh Ghangurde, contended that the main accused Khan had already been discharged by the High Court.

They also argued that the two were not added as accused in the predicate offence but were named as witnesses. The plea was opposed by ED prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves.

Also Watch:

Court finds insufficient grounds to proceed

The court accepted the discharge plea, noting there was no registration of any predicate offence against the applicants. Allegations that they assisted Khan in money laundering did not survive without independent material. In such circumstances, there were no sufficient grounds to proceed against the applicants or to frame charges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/