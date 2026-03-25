Mumbai News: Special MCOCA Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused Linked To Chhota Shakeel In Kidnapping And Extortion Case

Court rejects bail plea of accused in kidnapping and extortion case linked to organised crime network | Representational Imahe

Mumbai, March 24: A special MCOCA court has refused bail to three accused allegedly linked to Chhota Shakeel, booked for the kidnapping and extortion of alleged drug dealer Sajjid Electricwala last year.

Kidnapping and confinement across multiple locations

The prosecution case states that on June 12, 2025, Electricwala and estate agent Shabir Mubarak Siddiqui were kidnapped and taken to a bungalow in Neral. They were confined and tied; Electricwala was allegedly assaulted and humiliated. While Siddiqui escaped and alerted the police, Electricwala was moved across Badlapur, Nashik, Karjat, Lonavala and eventually to Banda, Uttar Pradesh, where he was rescued in July 2025.

Alleged drug deal angle

According to the prosecution, Electricwala was given ₹50 lakh by Anwar Shaikh, brother of Chhota Shakeel, to manufacture MD drugs but failed to deliver.

Court cites serious nature of offence

The three accused – Yunus Thayvallapil, Tausif Jendi and Nirav Solanki – who were part of the conspiracy had approached for bail. The prosecution had claimed that they were all at the place where Electricwala was confined and tortured.

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Refusing bail, the court observed that digital and physical evidence supported the prosecution’s case. It noted that the allegations against the accused are of a very serious nature, involving a deep-rooted conspiracy and organised crime, leaving no scope to disbelieve the involvement of the applicants in the offence.

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