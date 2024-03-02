Mumbai News: Special Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant Against Chhagan Bhujbal In 2015 Corruption Case

Chhagan Bhujbal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: The special ACB court on Friday cancelled a warrant against Chhagan Bhujbal issued last month for failing to appear before the court in the corruption case filed against him in 2015.

The special court had on February 16 issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhujbal as he failed to appear before the court and his lawyer also failed to file a plea seeking his exemption from the hearing for the day.

Bhujbal Appears Before Court

On Friday, Bhujbal appeared before the court, following which the warrant issued against him was cancelled by the court.

After a public litigation filed in 2015, Bhujbal was booked for three different cases lodged by the Anti Corruption Bureau for various irregularities in awarding contracts for construction of Maharashtra Sadan, land deal of Kalina while awarding construction of library when he was the PWD minister. The court is presently hearing discharge pleas of the accused including that of Bhujbal.