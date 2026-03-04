 Mumbai News: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi Demands Resumption Of Birth And Death Registration In Minority Areas
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has demanded the immediate restoration of birth and death registration services in minority-dominated areas such as Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Malegaon and Aurangabad. Speaking in the state assembly, Azmi said action should be taken against illegal infiltration if proven, but denying essential civic services to entire communities is unconstitutional and unjust.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Leader & MLA Abu Azmi | X/@ANI

Mumbai, March 4: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi demanded the immediate resumption of birth and death registration services in minority areas—such as Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Aurangabad, and Malegaon—which have been suspended under what Azmi called “the pretext of tackling infiltration.”

Issue raised in state assembly

Speaking during the session of the state assembly, Azmi said if Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltration is occurring in Mumbai or elsewhere in the country, strict action must be taken. However, targeting the Muslim community under that guise is absolutely wrong.

Government responsible for identification processes

Preventing infiltration and issuing Aadhaar cards and identification documents is the government's responsibility.

Azmi calls action unconstitutional

Labelling an entire community as “infiltrators” and withholding their essential documents to mask administrative failures is both unconstitutional and unjust, said Azmi.

