Mumbai News: Society Chairman’s Son Booked For Circulating Lift CCTV Video To Defame Woman In Andheri

Society Chairman’s Son Booked For Circulating Lift CCTV Video To Defame Woman In Andheri |

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against the 25-year-old son of a housing society chairman for allegedly defaming a 36-year-old woman by circulating a video of her captured on the society’s CCTV camera.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at a housing society in Andheri East. In January 2026 (the exact date is not mentioned in the FIR), the woman entered the society’s lift around 10 am. An unidentified man also entered the lift at the same time. The two allegedly became intimate and kissed each other inside the lift.

On March 9, while the woman was going to purchase vegetables, she overheard four women and a youth whispering that her video had gone viral. After returning from the vegetable market, she confronted the youth, whom she knew, and asked what they were discussing about her. The youth allegedly told her that a video of her kissing inside the lift had been circulated on several mobile phones.

The FIR states that Prabhakar Gaikwad, 50, is the chairman of the society and is responsible for maintaining the CCTV footage of the building. As he does not have much technical knowledge, his 25-year-old son, Ravi Gaikwad, had been checking the CCTV footage. The woman alleged that Ravi Gaikwad circulated the video with the intention of defaming her. The woman is married and a homemaker, and her husband works as a carpenter.

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Police said that the society’s CCTV footage can be accessed through the society’s main system and also through Ravi Gaikwad’s mobile phone. The youth allegedly showed the video to another individual, after which it was further circulated and went viral.

The Sakinaka police have registered a case against Ravi Gaikwad under Section 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act for violation of privacy by intentionally capturing, publishing, or transmitting images of a person’s private act without consent.

Sunil Yadav, Senior Police Inspector of the Sakinaka police station, said that the investigation is underway. Another police officer said that a notice has been issued to the accused asking him to appear at the police station for inquiry.

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