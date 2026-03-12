Mumbai News: Sing For Your Parks Campaign Returns Promoting Music And Open Spaces

Sing For Your Parks Campaign Returns Promoting Music And Open Spaces |

Mumbai: A city-based community initiative is once again turning to music and public participation to highlight the importance of public open spaces in Mumbai. The campaign, titled “Sing For Your Parks 2026”, has been announced by Love Your Parks Mumbai (LYPMumbai), a citizens’ group that advocates improved access to and greater use of the city’s parks and green areas.

As part of the initiative, a special Sunday community gathering will be held at Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu on March 15 from 9am to 11.30am. The event aims to encourage residents to reconnect with neighbourhood parks through music, recreation and community interaction.

Founded in 2018 by two mothers concerned about limited and underutilised public open spaces in Mumbai, LYPMumbai promotes citizen engagement with parks across the city. Through social media campaigns, community activities and collaborations with civic authorities, the organisation has organised more than 250 free events in public parks, said Anca Florescu Abraham of LYPMumbai.

At the upcoming event, members of the LYPMumbai Chorus and their friends will lead a musical session designed to fill the park with songs while residents participate in outdoor activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring bicycles for a leisurely ride around the park, lay out picnic blankets and take part in activities such as yoga, capoeira, slacklining and badminton.

The programme will also feature book-reading sessions for children, a tent-pitching workshop, games and an obstacle course aimed at creating an engaging environment for younger participants. Organisers say the gathering is intended to offer “something for everyone”.

Several local groups and community organisations, including Arts by the Bay, are partnering in the event to host activities and reading sessions.

The initiative forms part of the group’s annual performing arts programme, which brings residents together to form a community choir.

The choir will be led by Mumbai-based musician and voice trainer Petra Misquitta, who has decades of experience as a singer, pianist, flautist and music educator. Misquitta has previously worked with noted composers A R Rahman and Sameeruddin.

LYPMumbai has also engaged with the BMC on issues relating to public open spaces. In 2019, the organisation provided inputs on the city’s open spaces policy, after which the civic body announced extended timings for municipal parks from 6am to 10pm.

SCHEDULE

Open rehearsals will be held on 14 and 21 March from 11.15am to 12.30pm. Outdoor concerts featuring guest performances are scheduled for 15 and 22 March, open to adults and children aged 8 and above.

