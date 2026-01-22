 Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Wounded Army Jawans On Republic Day
The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha will felicitate 25 wounded Indian Army soldiers on the 77th Republic Day at its Sion auditorium. The annual event, organised with the Indian Army, honours soldiers disabled in service, strengthening civil society’s bond with the armed forces.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha will felicitate 25 army warriors who were wounded in various military operations.

Republic Day Ceremony

The soldiers will be felicitated on the 77th Republic Day on January 26 at the Sion auditorium by Lt Gen D S Kushwah, General Officer Commanding (Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa area). This is an annual event organized jointly by the Sabha and the Indian Army.

Tradition of Honour

“The Shanmukhananda Sabha
every year felicitates wounded Indian Army jawans and martyrs' families, providing cash, mementos, and support to honour their sacrifices—a tradition fostering civil society's bond with the armed forces,” said the Sabha president, Dr. V Shankar.

Dedicated National Observances

The Republic Day celebrations at the Sabha are devoted to “wounded warriors.” Army men incapacitated to various degrees of disability while defending the nation are honoured on the occasion. Similarly, August 15 (Independence Day) is devoted to honouring the families of martyrs.

