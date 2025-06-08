Mumbai News: Save Powai Lake Group Cancels Silent Protest After BMC Demands ₹11,000 Fee

Powai Lake | Photo Credit B N Kumar

Mumbai: The Save Powai Lake group called-off their scheduled silent protest in form of human chain at the lake premises after the BMC asked the organisers to pay one day event fee. "The ward office told us to pay Rs 11,000 for organising a protest. They also sent us a BMC the circular justifying their ask for the nominal fee. It was shocking that a protest to protect a lake was considered as an event,' said enviornment activist, B N Kumar who leads the Save Powai Lake group.

As per the posters, the group had scheduled a 'Silent Human Chain' on Sunday, June 8 from 5 to 6 pm at Powai Lake Selfie Point. "We got permission from the police. But took rounds of BMC office for their NOC. Until Friday, we did not receive permission and on Saturday they sent us a 2015 Outdoor Event circular justifying their refusal," Kumar added.

"They insisted payment for organising Silent Protest. Why should we pay for? It is not a Cold Play Event," Kumar said.

"It was astonishing and shocking as the Human Chain is not an activity that can attract an event fee. We are not holding a concert or any religious or cultural event,” said Pamela Cheema, chairperson of Advanced Locality Management.

"However, undaunted, we will continue the campaign -#SewerMuktPowaiLake - untill all the sewer lines are diverted and sewerage treatment plant (STP) is set up. We will intensify our digital campaign with new messaging and involving all sections and the group will meet shortly to discuss other options," the activists added.

Kumar added that, all the promises by the authorities to clean the lake have remained only on paper and there is a semblance of action to clear hyacinth from the lake now, after the activists raised their alarm.

The activists had recently started the SavePowaiLake online campaign. The BMC also acted fast and deployed additional machines and manpower to clear the hyacinth and unwanted vegetation from the Powai lake, which is damaging its biodiversity.

The BMC also came to conclusion that diversion of sewage lines is the only long-term solution to preserve Powai Lake. It also admitted that 18 million litres of sewage flows into Powai Lake daily and inflow of untreated sewage has led to an increase in water hyacinth.

On June 2, the BMC said in its statement that the draft letter (D.L.) for diverting the channels to prevent the entry of sewage into the Powai Lake has been approved. The acceptance of this tender (Date of Acceptance) and the issuance of work orders are expected to be done in the coming week. It also said that from May 23 to June 1 1,450 metric tons of hyacinth was been removed.