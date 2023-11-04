Mumbai News: Royal Bengal Tiger pair At Byculla zoo Turn One On Sunday | FPJ

Mumbai: Jay and Rudra, twin cubs of the Royal Bengal Tigers pair and one of the attractions at Byculla zoo, turned one on Saturday. The zoo authorities brought cakes, created a selfie point and distributed their photos to the visitors to celebrate the big day. Many people captured the 'wild moment' on their phones.

The cubs were born on November 4, 2022 to Shakti and Karishma, and have been kept with their mother as of now. The public was allowed to see them from May this year and the duo has pulled crowds, especially enthusiastic kids, since then.

Both the cubs are healthy and have more than one kg of meat daily. They will be staying with their mother for the next six months and will get separate enclosures after that, said a zoo official.

