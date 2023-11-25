Mumbai News: Riding Triple Seat With Friends, 21-Year-Old Killed Due To Overspeeding

Representational image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man was killed on October 25 while riding triple seat on a motorbike at the Sion-Panvel highway near Mankhurd. Although the father of the deceased had filed a written complaint when the fatal mishap occurred, the cops took so long to convert it into an FIR.

The complainant, Shankar Patil, said that his son, Rohan, worked in a private company in Navi Mumbai. The accident took place when he along with his two friends was returning from Chembur Talao after Durga Visarjan. Rohan, Ajay Bhavsar, 20, and his brother Sai Bhavsar, 18, were returning home after the immersion of the Durga idol. Ajay was riding the bike, Rohan was sitting in the middle while Sai was at the end.

Due to unavailability of beds, victims sent to another hospital

At around 1.30am, their vehicle reached the RK Chowk traffic office on the Sion-Panvel highway. Ajay, who was speeding as there was less traffic at the time, lost his control over the vehicle and in order to not skid, he rammed into a road divider. Their bike dragged several feet away from the spot, but Ajay kept holding the handle. While Sai fell down and sustained injuries on his face and neck, Rohan hit the divider, leading to serious wounds and heavy blood loss. An emergency vehicle first took them to Shatabdi Hospital but due to unavailability of beds, they were sent to Sion Hospital.

According to the police, Rohan’s head was severely damaged and succumbed to his injuries at around 3.45am. The cops also added that Ajay was not wearing a helmet and was overspeeding.

Based on Patil's complaint, a case has been filed against Ajay under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions 129 (wearing of protective headgear), 184 (driving dangerously), among others of the Motor Vehicles Act. The statement of Bhavsar brothers would be recorded soon, said the police.