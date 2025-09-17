Mumbai News: Residents Allege Intimidation By Hawkers At Colaba Causeway, Police Register NC

Colaba Causeway | File Pic

Mumbai: The residents of Colaba who are fighting against the hawkers menace at Colaba Causeway, are being intimated. In a threatening incident on Tuesday afternoon, a female resident and local activist was followed and hounded by the group of hawkers after she questioned about unauthorised hawkers encroaching the footpaths. A non- cognizable offence (NC) has been registered at the Colaba police station.

Resident’s Account of the Incident

"We have video of the entire incident. The lady (staying in a plush society at Colaba) was followed some hawkers who have stalls at the causeway. As she was intimidated, she entered a store but a gang of hawkers stood outside. We went to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pravin Munde seeking help and later went to Colaba police station and filed a complaint," said a resident of Colaba Causeway on the condition of anonymity.

Police Response

Senior police inspector of Colaba police station Sanjay Joshi confirmed that a NC has been registered. "The NC has been registered because the hawkers were stopping the residents from approaching the police. There was no following or harrasment by hawkers," he said.

Residents’ Long-Standing Concerns

"We are fighting for clear footpaths, space to walk- which is basic civic necessity. Even the Bombay High Court has ordered the BMC to remove all illegal hawkers. The BMC regularly takes action against the hawkers, but that is nothing but an eyewash. With the blessings of the local leaders, the hawkers put stalls next day," the complainant added.

Evidence Reserved for Court Hearing

The residents however refused to share the video as they say it will be presented as the evidence in the next Bombay High court hearing on the Colaba causeway hawkers case.

BMC’s Action Against Hawkers

Anil Kate, BMC's Supritendent of Licence said that on Tuesday night also actions were taken against unauthorised hawkers at Colaba Causeway. However, he said even the ward office has no idea about the complaint filed with the police.

Background of High Court Orders

In April, the Bombay High court issued directions to the BMC to evict the unlicensed hawkers after the civic body informed it that there were only 83 licensed hawkers in the area, as opposed to the 253 claimed by the Colaba Causeway Tourism Hawkers Stall Union.

Repeated Eviction Drives and Challenges

In July too, the residents had visited the Colaba police station demanding eviction of hawkers from the area. Following which on July 28, the BMC took stern actions against some 60 hawkers, under heavy police security. The hawkers were seen arguing with the BMC officials showing survey papers and obstructing the action against them. However, the stalls returned in no time.

