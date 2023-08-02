Mumbai News: Prominent Ganpati And Durga Pandals Organisers Mourn Over Sudden Demise Of Art Director Nitin Desai

Mumbai: Organisers of prominent Ganpati and Durga Pandals that were designed by celebrated Art Director, Nitin Desai, expressed "shock" and "surprise" at his death. Besides prominent movies, Desai designed pandals of Lalbaugcha Raja and Durgotsob (Durga Puja) organised at Shivaji Park by Bengal Club.

"It is sad and shocking news to us. He was here on Sunday with us for almost two hours with his team monitoring the work of the Pandal. He was absolutely normal and there was no trace that something like this could happen," said Sudhir Salvi, secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal.

He added, "Desai was a Bhakt of Lalbaugcha Raja and got associated with us since 2009. May be a year when he was unwell he may have not designed the pandal otherwise he has been with us throughout after 2009. He always finished work on time and it was appreciated by all. It is very shocking news."

Desai designed Bengal club pandal

The Bengal club which celebrated its centenary celebrations last year had got the pandal's design done by Desai. It reflected the marvel of ancient temples in Bengal and other parts of India and screened activities of the club.

"ND (Nitin Desai) had a connection with Bengal through his Bollywood work and proximity to the Bengali Art Directors. He mentioned several times his devotion towards Maa Kali and Goddess Durga and always wanted to render services in whatever way. When I became President of Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, I requested him to help us in developing a Pandal to give essence of festivities of Bengal in Mumbai. He agreed without taking time to think and for the last 4 years he made it with passion and love and dedicated for Maa Durga. Last year in the Centenary year of Club, Bengal Club Pandal was applauded and appreciated by visitors immensely. Still I can't believe and agree with the news we have received. May his soul rest in peace," said Joy Chakraborty, past president and chief advisor during centenary celebration of Bengal Club, Shivaji Park.

Bengal club express shock and grief over incident

"We were very shocked to hear this news. We did not know what to say to each other as we could not believe this happened. Nitin Desai had been associated with us since the last four years or so and designed our Pandal each year except when there was a break due to Covid. It is surprising to hear this news especially of people who have achieved such great heights.

People would come to see his work too when they came here for Puja. We were happy with his work and were thinking of getting it done through him this time too after discussing it in our meeting," said Dilip Das, president of Bengal Club, which celebrated its centenary celebrations last year and organises Durga Puja at Shivaji Park.