 Maharashtra: PF Commissioner, Two Others Held In Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: PF Commissioner, Two Others Held In Bribery Case

Maharashtra: PF Commissioner, Two Others Held In Bribery Case

The agency alleged that the commissioner, Ganesh Arote, hatched a conspiracy with a private consultant, BS Mangalkar – both residents of Nashik – to demand and accept ₹2 lakh to settle a PF matter

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The CBI has arrested a regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) commissioner, an enforcement officer and a private person in a bribery case, the agency informed on Thursday. The agency alleged that the commissioner, Ganesh Arote, hatched a conspiracy with a private consultant, BS Mangalkar – both residents of Nashik – to demand and accept ₹2 lakh to settle a PF matter. The arrested enforcement officer has been identified as Ajay Ahuja. It was further alleged that Arote directed the complainant to hand over the bribe to Mangalkar.

A CBI team laid a trap and caught the three red handed. Searches were conducted at seven locations at Nashik, resulting in the recovery of incriminating material, including cash and diaries containing details of undue advantage. The arrested accused were produced on Thursday before a Nashik court and were remanded to CBI custody till January 1, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sachin Vaze Seeks Discharge From Money Laundering Case Amid ED's Withdrawal; Claims CBI...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Roman Catholics Form Prayer Circle For A ‘Green Church’

Mumbai's Roman Catholics Form Prayer Circle For A ‘Green Church’

Mumbai: MRVC Completes Phase-I of Ghatkopar Station Upgrade; Unveils Cutting-Edge Foot Over Bridge &...

Mumbai: MRVC Completes Phase-I of Ghatkopar Station Upgrade; Unveils Cutting-Edge Foot Over Bridge &...

MahaRERA Mandates Real Estate Agent Certification; New Rule Effective From January 1

MahaRERA Mandates Real Estate Agent Certification; New Rule Effective From January 1

Bombay High Court Denies Request to Lift Stay Order On KLF's Coconut Oil Packaging Similarity Case...

Bombay High Court Denies Request to Lift Stay Order On KLF's Coconut Oil Packaging Similarity Case...

Mumbai News: CR To Deploy Clean-Up Marshals At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus From Jan 2024

Mumbai News: CR To Deploy Clean-Up Marshals At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus From Jan 2024