Mumbai News: Panic Grips Malad Residents As Leopard Spotted At Raheja Heights For 2nd Time In Less Than A Month; CCTV Footage Emerges

Mumbai: Panic gripped Malad East's Raheja Heights residents after a leopard was spotted at the residential society. This is the second time within a month that a leopard was spotted. Earlier, the leopard was spotted on March 17.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by NewsMinute on X. The wild animal was spotted roaming at midnight and 3 am on April 7. According to media reports, the leopard was seen roaming near the D wing. Raheja Heights is a gated residential complex consisting of multiple large towers with huge scenic gardens. The building is located near hilly areas, from where the leopard could have reportedly entered the society.

The incident has gripped panic among residents as many take walks in the complex at night or early in the morning. Additionally, with many nearby offices operating late-night shifts until 1 or 2 am, people commuting through the area could also be at risk.

Meanwhile, this is the second incident in the same housing complex. Earlier on March 17, the big cat was seen roaming freely within the society’s parking premises. Not just this, it also attacked a stray dog that was resting inside the compound.

Prior to that, a leopard was also spotted inside a residential society in Mulund, where it attacked a dog. Authorities urged residents in the area to remain alert and avoid stepping out alone late at night.

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