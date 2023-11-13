Mumbai News: One Dead, Four Injured In Car Accident On Eastern Express Highway

Representational Image

One person was killed and four seriously injured after their car met with an accident on Eastern Express Highway, near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge, on Sunday morning.

The five – Avinash Gaikwad, a driver by profession, Raj Shinde, Sandeep Khople, Suraj Torne and Ritesh Singh – were returning from a birthday party in Yeoor Hills, Thane, when the accident took place.

According to Gaikwad, on November 11 Shinde hired him to go to a meeting in Chembur. Khople and Torne accompanied Shinde. After winding up the meeting, they decided to go to Yeoor Hills for a birthday celebration. Ritesh Singh, a resident of Sion Koliwada, joined them.

Driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding

Early Sunday, the five decided to return to Mumbai. Singh insisted on driving; Shinde sat next to him while the others were at the back. At around 4.30am, when the vehicle was on Eastern Express Highway, Singh started speeding and ended up losing control of the vehicle.

A police car soon arrived at the spot and took the five men to Rajawadi Hospital. Khople, who suffered serious injuries to his head and chest area, could not be saved, doctors said. The remaining four are still in hospital receiving treatments, the police said.

Singh, who was driving the car, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death caused due to negligence), 377 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)