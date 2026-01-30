Mumbai News: Ola Driver Injured In Borivali Road Pit, FIR Filed Against BSCPL Officials

Ola Driver Injured In Borivali Road Pit, FIR Filed Against BSCPL Officials | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kasturba Marg police have booked four people for endangering life and personal safety based on a man's complaint that he sustained serious injuries after falling in a pit dug during road repair in December 2025. Parmanand Maurya, 46, who works as an Ola driver, recently approached the police after recuperating.

FIR Names Company Officials

Those named in the FIR are Manav Shah, founder of BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, chairman Pradip Pandey, contractor Yash Mehta and an employee. The incident occurred at Carter Road no 7 in Borivali East, where the company had dug up the road for repair work. In his statement, Maurya alleged that the company had not placed any warning signs, barricades or indicators at the site to alert pedestrians about the ongoing road work.

Injuries and Medical Costs

According to the FIR, Maurya stays in the building abutting the road dug. On December 28, 2025, he was walking towards his residence when he lost his balance and fell into the pit, leading to fracture in four ribs and a neck injury. The doctors advised him to take bed rest for four months and estimated the treatment cost at around Rs6 lakh.

Complaint Lodged After Recovery

After getting well, Maurya filed the complaint on January 28.

