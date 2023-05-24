 Mumbai News: Nanded teen issues threat to 'blast' city; arrested
Mumbai News: Nanded teen issues threat to 'blast' city; arrested

The tweet was posted by 19-year-old Shripad Kamlakar Gorathkar, who has completed his 12th standard and was studying for his CA examination, said the police officer.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Mumbai News: Nanded teen issues threat to 'blast' city; arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai Police have received a threat of a terrorist attack in the city on their official Twitter account and have detained a resident of Nanded in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. “I m gonna blast the mumbai very soon,” said the tweet posted around 11 am on Monday, according to a police official.

Threat tweet by 19-year-old

The police have registered a case under section 506(2) of IPC against Gorathkar at Azad Maidan police station.

Accused handed to Azad Maidan Police

The accused has been handed over to the Azad Maidan Police, who are conducting further investigations into the case. Police are yet to determine the reason behind Gorathkar making the threat.

Previous threat of '26/11 type attack'

The threat on Twitter comes close on the heels of a phone call made on Sunday to Mumbai Police about a 26/11 type attack on the city. The call was traced to Rajasthan, following which police in the state took a man into custody in this regard. However, the man was found to be mentally unstable, according to a police official.

