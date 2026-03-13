Mumbai News: Mulund Jeweller Duped Of ₹6.61 Lakh By Man Promising Help In Income Tax Case

Man Duped Of Over ₹24 Lakh On Promise Of High Return In Jabalpur | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Mulund police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a jeweller of gold ornaments worth Rs6.61 lakh by promising to help resolve an ongoing Income Tax case.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sumer Rajvans, allegedly deceived Mahindra Mishrimal Rathod, 60, a jeweller residing with his family in Mulund West. Rathod owns a jewellery shop located at Munsi Estate on S.L. Road, near Jhaver Road.

As per the FIR, the accused first visited Rathod’s shop in December 2025. During the visit, Rajvans reportedly shared accurate details about Rathod’s ongoing Income Tax case, including the case number and other information. He claimed to have contacts in the Income Tax department and offered to help settle the case.

Rajvans allegedly asked Rathod to meet him at the office, but Rathod told him that his lawyer was already handling the case and suggested that he speak with the lawyer instead. However, Rajvans continued visiting the shop frequently and kept informing Rathod about hearing dates and the fact that Rathod had not appeared in court, which led the jeweller to believe that the accused had genuine contacts in the Income Tax department.

Later, Rajvans claimed that a wedding was scheduled at his home and that he needed gold jewellery. On February 11, he visited the shop and purchased ornaments worth Rs5.99 lakh, including a gold kada (bangle) weighing 26.610 grams worth Rs4.27 lakh and two gold rings weighing 4.630 grams and 5.940 grams worth Rs1.72 lakh.

He paid Rs60,000 through a UPI transaction and returned the next day to pay Rs4.14 lakh in cash. He assured Rathod that the remaining Rs1.25 lakh would be paid later.

On February 17, the accused again visited the shop and purchased more gold ornaments worth Rs5.36 lakh, including a gold kada weighing 32.320 grams and a ring weighing 2.450 grams worth Rs38,150.

However, Rajvans allegedly did not make any further payment for the second purchase. He told the jeweller that he was travelling to Jaipur for two days and would clear the dues after returning. When Rathod repeatedly contacted him for the payment, the accused allegedly gave various excuses.

Realising that he had been cheated, Rathod approached Mulund police station and filed a complaint alleging fraud amounting to Rs6.61 lakh.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have begun further investigation into the matter.

