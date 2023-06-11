Mumbai News: MMRDA, World Bank Join Hands For MMR's Development

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the World Bank recently collaborated to promote sustainable transportation and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR). On Saturday, discussions were held between the two parties to plan and implement the TOD initiatives in the MMR.

TOD is an urban planning approach that encourages the use of public transit, walking and cycling as primary modes of transportation. The partnership will address key challenges of Mumbai such as rehabilitation, redevelopment and creating affordable, accessible, inclusive housing stock with vibrant community spaces around the stations. These efforts will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the city.

For the implementation of TOD, the MMRDA has conceptualised policies and regulations for the MMR's Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), which are likely to receive approval soon. Once formulated, these regulations will spur re-development and green field development in MMR.

Considering the expertise of the World Bank and the extensive network of Metro lines and over 400 stations, this collaboration is poised to play a crucial role in transforming the MMR.