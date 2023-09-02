 Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising

The 22 km stretch of internal and arterial roads will be concretised at ₹316.13 crore

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help Twin City With Road Concretising | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will assist the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to concretise almost 22 km stretch of internal and arterial roads in the twin city. Spread over a two-year span, the project cost is pegged at an estimated value of ₹316.13 crore.

Before Covid struck, the MBMC had started concretising all roads coming under its jurisdiction. However, it could just convert one-third of the 236-km-long stretch from bituminous or unpaved roads to concrete ones. Hence, the MMRDA has extended a helping hand.

Plan divided into 4 packages

“The improvement and concretisation of road works is being divided into four packages,” said an official. Under the first package, 12 roads, measuring 5.304 km and coming under ward 2, will be covered. The second phase would involve 11 roads summing up to 4.367 km in wards 2 and 4. While the third part comprises 14 roads, measuring 6.385 km, the last package comprises a dozen roads with a cumulative length of 5.751 km in wards 4 and 5.

The civic area is spread over 79.4 sq km and 14.9 sq km or about 18.73% of the total network has been notified by the government as areas under the special planning authority.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seeks ₹110 Cr Funds From MMRDA; To Resolve BSUP Housing Project
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Receives Bids For Vihar Lake Water Diversion Project To Mitigate Mithi River...

Mumbai News: BMC Receives Bids For Vihar Lake Water Diversion Project To Mitigate Mithi River...

Mumbai News: College Employee Arrested For Defrauding Students of ₹22 Lakh in Fee Scam

Mumbai News: College Employee Arrested For Defrauding Students of ₹22 Lakh in Fee Scam

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Consider Dropping National College Station From Metro 2B Blueprint

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Consider Dropping National College Station From Metro 2B Blueprint

Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Blames Eknath Shinde's Govt For Jalna Lathi Charge

Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Blames Eknath Shinde's Govt For Jalna Lathi Charge

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising