Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help MBMC With Road Concretising

Mumbai News: MMRDA To Help Twin City With Road Concretising | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will assist the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to concretise almost 22 km stretch of internal and arterial roads in the twin city. Spread over a two-year span, the project cost is pegged at an estimated value of ₹316.13 crore.

Before Covid struck, the MBMC had started concretising all roads coming under its jurisdiction. However, it could just convert one-third of the 236-km-long stretch from bituminous or unpaved roads to concrete ones. Hence, the MMRDA has extended a helping hand.

Plan divided into 4 packages

“The improvement and concretisation of road works is being divided into four packages,” said an official. Under the first package, 12 roads, measuring 5.304 km and coming under ward 2, will be covered. The second phase would involve 11 roads summing up to 4.367 km in wards 2 and 4. While the third part comprises 14 roads, measuring 6.385 km, the last package comprises a dozen roads with a cumulative length of 5.751 km in wards 4 and 5.

The civic area is spread over 79.4 sq km and 14.9 sq km or about 18.73% of the total network has been notified by the government as areas under the special planning authority.

