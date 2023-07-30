Mumbai News: Metro 9 Civil Work 70% Done | Representative Image

Mumbai: Civil construction work on Mumbai Metro 9 between Dahisar East and Bhayandar is 70% complete. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) completed crucial erection activity along the route’s alignment by opting for a major power shutdown at Silver Park in Mira Road.

This power shut was conducted between midnight and 6am from July 22-27. The power shutdown was conducted in supervision of the State Load Distribution Centre (SLDC) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

Necessity of shutdown

The shutdown was necessary as a 1.5km section of the line passes along the major transmission power line of 220 kV, requiring erection activities in a safe manner owing to movement of men and machinery.

During the outage, viaduct elements such as U and I girders and pre-cast station elements such as T, L girders, platform pier cap (PPC) and concourse pier cap (CPC) were successfully erected along the stretch.

So far, almost 90% of major erection work has been completed at eight stations along the 10.58km long route. Despite challenging weather conditions such as heavy downpour, wind pressure, limited space, MMRDA’s metro team continued to work to achieve the scheduled erection activity within the specified timeframe, officials said.

Mumbai Metro 9 is the northern extension of Metro line 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali). This line will be unique from the other corridors as having two interchange stations and integrated flyovers along metro alignment.

