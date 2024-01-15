Mumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife, Arrested

Representative Image | File

A man and two of his accomplices have been arrested for allegedly killing his friend, suspecting that the victim had an affair with the wife of the main accused. To cover up the crime, he even helped the sister of the deceased to lodge a missing person case.

The trio was identified as Nafees Khan alias Takqi, 36, and his partners-in-crime Mukesh Pal, 23, and Mohammad Shafiq, 25. Auto-rickshaw drivers by profession, all of them are Govandi residents.

On January 5, the body of Aman Abdul Shaikh, 23, was found at the MTNL Junction near the Mithi River in Kurla. Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death. Suspecting it to be a murder, the Crime Branch took over the case.

The accused suggested victim's sister file a case against the matter

During the investigation, the cops found out about a missing case registered at the Shivaji Nagar station by the victim's family. Delving deeper, the Crime Branch learned that Shaikh's sister sought Takqi's help when he didn't return home for several days. He slyly assisted her in lodging the complaint and even gave misleading statements to the police. He was exposed following the call data record analysis. It showed his presence at the spot where the body was found.

The accused confessed to killing the victim

Subsequently, CCTV footage showed Takqi driving an auto towards the place with Shaikh's body and his two accomplices. He finally confessed to the murder, saying he believed that the victim had an affair with his wife. On January 4, the trio called Shaikh to an isolated place and confronted him. After a verbal duel, Takqi strangled him, after which they dumped the body near the Mithi River in the wee hours of January 5.