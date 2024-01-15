 Mumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife, Arrested

Mumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife, Arrested

The victim's body was found at the MTNL Junction near the Mithi River in Kurla on January 5. Police initially registered a case of accidental death. Suspecting it to be a murder, the Crime Branch took over the case.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

A man and two of his accomplices have been arrested for allegedly killing his friend, suspecting that the victim had an affair with the wife of the main accused. To cover up the crime, he even helped the sister of the deceased to lodge a missing person case. 

The trio are all auto-rickshaw drivers by profession

The trio was identified as Nafees Khan alias Takqi, 36, and his partners-in-crime Mukesh Pal, 23, and Mohammad Shafiq, 25. Auto-rickshaw drivers by profession, all of them are Govandi residents. 

On January 5, the body of Aman Abdul Shaikh, 23, was found at the MTNL Junction near the Mithi River in Kurla. Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death. Suspecting it to be a murder, the Crime Branch took over the case. 

The accused suggested victim's sister file a case against the matter

During the investigation, the cops found out about a missing case registered at the Shivaji Nagar station by the victim's family. Delving deeper, the Crime Branch learned that Shaikh's sister sought Takqi's help when he didn't return home for several days. He slyly assisted her in lodging the complaint and even gave misleading statements to the police. He was exposed following the call data record analysis. It showed his presence at the spot where the body was found. 

The accused confessed to killing the victim 

Subsequently, CCTV footage showed Takqi driving an auto towards the place with Shaikh's body and his two accomplices. He finally confessed to the murder, saying he believed that the victim had an affair with his wife. On January 4, the trio called Shaikh to an isolated place and confronted him. After a verbal duel, Takqi strangled him, after which they dumped the body near the Mithi River in the wee hours of January 5.

Read Also
Bihar Crime: Man Kills Friend After Dispute Over ₹500 In Bhojpur; Arrested
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife,...

Mumbai News: Man Strangles Friend To Death Over Suspicion Of Him Having Affair With His Wife,...

MTHL Made Picnic Spot: 120 Motorists Fined For Violating Traffic Rules On Atal Setu

MTHL Made Picnic Spot: 120 Motorists Fined For Violating Traffic Rules On Atal Setu

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Repairs One Of The Heads Under Which Society Can Collect Funds,'...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Repairs One Of The Heads Under Which Society Can Collect Funds,'...

'Don't Steal, Have Guts To Form.....' Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams CM Shinde & Ajit Pawar

'Don't Steal, Have Guts To Form.....' Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams CM Shinde & Ajit Pawar

CM Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Dynastic Politics', Says, 'Party Seek Well-Educated...

CM Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Dynastic Politics', Says, 'Party Seek Well-Educated...