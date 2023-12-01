Mumbai News: Man Held For Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Minor Girl In Govandi

Representative Image

A 24-year-old man has been attested by the police for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old minor girl in Govandi. In another case, a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

In the first incident, the matter came to light on November 28, late at night when the victim’s parents found out about her pregnancy. She complained about her stomach pain after which she was taken to a hospital when the doctor informed that she was three months pregnant. Upon asking her further, she revealed about the accused and how raped her multiple times between September to November after which he “promised to marry” her. Victim’s parents approached the police and registered a case against the accused, on Nov. 29.

Aabid Sabir, 24, was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police and charged with sections of rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another case, which was registered on November 29 as well, the victim and the accused belong to the same family. Accused is the uncle of the victim, confirmed by the police. The incident happened on the night of November 28, when the victim was outside in the vicinity. The accused ran towards her, hugged her tightly then grabbed her cheeks to kiss her. He allegedly then touched her body inappropriately and when she screamed for help, he gave her Rs. 500 and told her to shut up.

The victim later informed her father about it, who then approached the Shivaji Nagar police and registered a complaint against him. He was later arrested by the police on Thursday.