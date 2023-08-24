 Mumbai News: Man Held For ‘Objectionable’ Tweets Against CM, DyCM
The police traced the accused by extracting his location from his IP address and arrested him.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde |

Maharashtra cyber ​cell police have arrested a young man, identified as Kailas Kapri, for posting objectionable posts against the chief minister and his deputy.

Kailas was trolling BJP and Shinde faction leaders on a tweet handle named 'Sarthak Kapadi'.

According to the information given by the police, Kapri lives on Wadia Road in Dadar. He made objectionable posts against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil through his twitter handle. After the objectionable post, the police registered an FIR against Kapri. The police traced him by extracting his location from his IP address and arrested him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

